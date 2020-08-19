‘The Search’ Namibia launched

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in association with Conference Sound Audio Visuals (ConSoAV) on Tuesday officially launched ‘The Search’, Namibia’s first-ever reality show.

The launch of the vocal reality television show took place at ConSoAV studios in the capital and was broadcast on the show’s social media platforms.

The three-month show is aimed at searching for Namibia’s biggest performing star.

In order to participate, contestants have to submit a 30-second acapella video with no background instrumentals via WhatsApp by 31 August 2020 at 12h00. The competition is open to individuals from all walks of life and has no age restrictions.

The winner of the competition will walk away with N.dollars 100 000.

Speaking at the launch, ‘The Search’ Namibia Public Relations Officer, Ndapewa Hazel Ambambi said Namibians have over the years longed for local content, something that will provide education and entertainment while allowing viewers to relate to Namibian music.

“This initiative was birthed by a group of young and innovative entertainers within the Namibian entertainment industry,” she said.

The show will be divided into four phases and will be rolled out in 16 episodes on NBC.

Phase one is currently underway, allowing participants to send their audition videos to the judges. Phase two will involve instrumental backing and will also be the stage where the judges will narrow down the videos to the top 30.

For phase three, the 30 finalists will compete against each other. The final 14 contestants will then go through to the fourth phase.

“Phase four is the last phase. This phase will be a live round leading up to the announcement of the ultimate winner,” Ambambi said.

She noted that the judging panel consists of award-winning hip-hop artist Edo Lutete aka Dice, Namibian singer and former Big Brother Africa finalist, Lady May and journalist and music producer, Daniel Nadunya.

The show will be broadcast every Sunday between 19h00 and 20h00

