The Tenth Session of the Sixth Parliament will resume this afternoon to continue with last year's session which went into recess due to the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly (NA) elections.

Public Relations Officer at the NA David Nahogandja in media statement availed to Nampa yesterday said the August House will sit from 11 February until 19 March 2020, before the swearing-in ceremony for the seventh Parliament, takes place on 20 March 2020.

He said during this session, three bills are ready to be tabled and they include the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill (FIM Bill) which was deferred by the Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein as well as the Control of the Import and Export of Dairy Products and Dairy Product Substitutes Bill which lapsed on 30 October 2019 and has now to be re-tabled by the Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Forestry, Alpheus !Naruseb.

The Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill is a new bill to be also tabled by the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Stanley Simataa.

Nahogandja further said the NA received bills that were reviewed by the National Council namely the Appropriation Bill, Prevention and Combating of Pollution of the Sea by Oil Amendment Bill, Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority Bill, and the Financial Services Adjudicator Bill.

Source: Namibia Press Agency