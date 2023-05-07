The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) and the Namibia National Teachers Union, will conduct the 10th AFTRA teaching and learning conference in Windhoek from 09 to 12 May.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Transforming education in Africa: Teachers, teaching, and the teaching profession’.

The Education Ministry in a media statement issued yesterday said that the main objective of the event is to break down the roles of the education ministries, teaching regulatory authorities, and other critical stakeholders in relation to SDG4 and CESA 2016-2025 and to renew their commitment to the revitalisation of the teaching profession.

AFTRA is an intergovernmental organisation comprised of ministries of education and national agencies that regulate education in all African Union member countries, it said.

According to the statement, the national laws that established the national agencies that regulate teaching, empower them to register and license teachers, set standards for pre-service and ongoing teacher professional development, develop and implement a code of ethics and professional standards for teachers and school leaders, and work to promote teachers’ professional status in general.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency