The tie is not over- Samaria

The Brave Warriors will have to minimize mistakes and capitalize on Senegal shortcomings in the second match of their duel in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, set for Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Reacting to the 4-1 defeat on Saturday night in Thies, Senegal, Coach Bobby Samaria reckons the tie is not over yet and going to Johannesburg, the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors will more clinical.

” We started off very sluggishly and we allowed them to score two goals in the first half. They ate tactically gifted and they dominated down their left and we took some time to settle in with a few corrections for the second half”.

Samaria adds: ” The tie is not over yet. We could have ended 4-3, because we had our chances too in this game. Football is about the passion we have for the game and it’s all about that passion that drives us to fight”, Samaria states.

Samaria takes solace from the team’s second half performance.

” Although we continued to make mistakes, we showed progress with our speed with Deon Hotto, Peter Shalulile and Willy Stephanus, who came on and upped our game. We also need to be more physical in the second match”, says Samaria.

Senegal leads the group on nine points with Namibia still second on four points. Congo are on two and Togo on a point to complete the group after three games played by each team.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)