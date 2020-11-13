The White Line premieres in the capital

Award-winning Namibian Film ‘The White Line’ premiered at Ster-Kinekor, Maerua Mall in the capital on Thursday.

The White Line is an authentic Namibian story, that shows how apartheid laws were extended to the territory, prior to independence, under the South African administration.

Set in 1963, the film tells the story of illicit love between a black domestic worker and a white police officer after the Old Location uprising.

The film won Best Script, Newcomer Director, and the Audience Choice Award at the 2019 Namibian Theatre and Film Awards.

Talking to this agency, director of the film, Desiree Kahikopo, said apart from highlighting Namibia’s rich history, they simply wanted to tell a story that the nation would appreciate.

“We have so much of this rich history of things that happened in the past but nothing really on video or pictures or anything for people to reflect on in the coming years, so I really wanted to tell a story that speaks on where we come from and what that experience was like, and in doing that, add on to the existing industry,” she said.

Kahikopo indicated that during the brainstorming sessions for what type of film to produce the idea to tell the story of the Herero and Nama genocide did come up, however they soon realised that it might turn out to be too expensive.

“For a brief moment, we had conversations on the Herero and Nama genocide, but soon realised the production will be very expensive. When the Old Location uprising idea came up, I knew there was going to be a bit more elements that we could use to fully tell the story. During the film, you will see there is a backstory of (female lead character) Sylvia’s father who was a victim of that time, so you live it through him, and how it affected people like him,” she said.

She added that when she finally decided on the idea for The White Line, she instantly knew that she wanted Sylvia Kamutjemo to be played by Girley Charlene Jazama because they worked together on previous productions.

“With Girley it was a no-brainer. She is an amazing actress. As a director, you just know how your characters look like. So, when you meet them, it just makes sense that they should play and embody the characters,” she said.

Kahikopo encouraged Namibians to come and see the film.

“Come in with an open mind and and just experience the story through the characters. Come in numbers, come watch the film, and let’s have a discussion on how we can improve as filmmakers. Because we want to build an industry that really sustains itself,” she said.

