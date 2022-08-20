The Windhoek Clean-Up Campaign, which aims to restore the city to its former glory and reclaim its title as Africa’s cleanest city, was launched here Thursday.

The three-month campaign is a collaborative partnership between the City of Windhoek, Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), and the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation (NamibRe), who all committed a combined N.dollars 775 000 toward the initiative.

MTC contributed N.dollars 400 000, CoW N.dollars 200 000, EIF N.dollars 100 000, and NamibRe N.dollars 75 000, plus tree planting.

In his remarks at the launch, MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said that corporates should work together to change Namibians’ minds and hearts about cleanliness and that this campaign is not a one-day event where people can clean up and go.

Windhoek Mayor, Sade Gawanas stated that rapid population growth within the city, as well as associated economic development are key factors contributing to the city’s current waste management challenges.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency