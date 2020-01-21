There is a need to keep Air Namibia sustainable as it remains the top airline to carry tourists into the country, Minister of Environment and Tourism (MET), Pohamba Shifeta, has said.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 tourist statistics report here on Tuesday, Shifeta said in 2018, the national airline flew 41.7 per cent of arrivals as compared to 37.3 per cent in 2017.

Air Namibia received N.dollars 578 million from the government to sustain its operations until the first quarter of 2020, after the airline requested N.dollars 1.6 billion bailout from the government in September 2018 for its operation.

The public might not have the complete picture of why it is important for the government to bail out the airline and they only get one part of the story. Many of our tourists use Air Namibia and I want us to keep this in mind when the government decides its fate, he said.

Shifeta highlighted that in 2018, a total of 1 557 279 tourists were recorded as compared to 1 499 442 visitors in 2017, which covers all entries recorded at land borders, airports as well as harbours.

He further noted that top countries with the largest number of tourists who visited Namibia were Angola; South Africa; Zambia; Germany; Zimbabwe; Botswana; France; United Kingdom; the United States and the Netherlands.

Source: Namibia Press Agency