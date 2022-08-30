Thieves break into Ondonga palace

The house of the king of the Ondonga Traditional Authority was allegedly broken into on Thursday by unknown suspects who stole valuable items worth N.dollars 7 000.

A crime report for 25 to 28 August 2022 issued on Sunday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the incident occurred at about 07h00 at the Ondonga palace at Onambago in the Oshana Region.

Police said a generator machine, blankets and food were stolen.

No arrest was made and police investigations continue.

Similarly, in Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region, unknown suspects allegedly broke into Protea Hotel on Thursday at about 03h00 and stole items worth N.dollars 23 000.

The report said the suspects broke a sliding door to one of the VIP rooms and stole two mattresses, a mini fridge, chair, electrical mugs, duvets, and garden hose pipes amongst others.

“No recovery of the stolen items has been made yet and no suspect arrested. Police investigation continues,” it noted.

Meanwhile in the Khomas Region, five armed suspects with two pistols and a panga allegedly broke into a house at Elisenheim Farm on Thursday at 17h00 attempting to steal.

The report said the suspects gained entry through the main room’s window before the male owner who was outside entered the house and saw the suspects who allegedly fired three gunshots, however missed the victim and fled the scene.

“The victim established that three torches and one laser pointer were stolen. No recovery and no arrest has been made as yet,” the report indicated.

In another incident, four armed suspects allegedly broke into a house in Brakwater North on Friday and tied up three victims at gunpoint for four hours.

The crime report said the incident took place around 23h30, noting that the suspects had enough time as they cooked for themselves while loading the stolen properties valued at N.dollars 555 000.

It said the stolen items include a 9mm pistol, 7.65mm pistol, .22 hunting rifle, .243 rifle, .375 rifle and a shotgun as well as a D4D double cab bakkie.

“Some household items were later found dumped at Matsitsi Road at Goreangab and the vehicle was also recovered, however no arrest has been made. Police investigations continue,” it said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency