Third time lucky for Airport Eagles in DAD MAN football series

It was third time lucky for Airport Eagles Football Club when they won the DAD MAN Football Series after they defeated a stubborn Young Generation FC 3-2 in penalties after a one-all stalemate on Sunday.

The match played at the John Ya Otto soccer field in Windhoek saw Airport Eagles leading the match until five minutes before the final whistle when Young Generation equalised to force a penalty shoot-out where the winner had to be determined.

Airport Eagles held their nerve and scored three of their five spot kicks, while Young Generation only scored two.

As winners Airport Eagles received N.dollars 5 000, while Young Generation walked away with N.dollars 3 000. Abafana FC and Black Stars FC, who lost in the semi-finals, received N.dollars 1 000 each for their efforts.

Tournament organiser Fortune #Eichab told Nampa on Sunday the tournament had 34 teams played across three fields, including the Van Rhyn Primary School and Augustineum High School fields.

“A big thank you to all participating teams and a special thanks to DAD MAN for investing in football to keep the young men busy through sports. We managed to finish the tournament on time and thumbs up to the organising team as well for a job well done,” #Eichab said.

The Windhoek edition followed that of Karasburg, Keetmanshoop, Groot Aub, Gobabis and Hoachanas.

The DAD MAN project was founded by retired teacher William Henry Cloete to teach young men the joy of being a great father, a sensitive partner and a responsible citizen.

It aims to form young men in healthy and pro-social ways that empower them to achieve their potential, develop healthy relationships with their partners and serve the wider community.

Source: Namibia Press Agency