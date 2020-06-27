Thirty participate in pre-retirement workshop at Keetmanshoop

About 30 people participate in a two-day pre-retirement planning workshop at Keetmanshoop.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, it started on Thursday and was concluded on Friday and most of the participates were government employees.

The ministry’s Psychological Counsellor at the Keetmanshoop office said most of those who participated in the workshop were those who are to retire in the next one or two years.

‘We had other relevant stakeholders such as GIPF, Social Security and others to educate people on what is necessary for one to do before they retire and for them to know the processes one should go through after retirement,’ she said.

Luiperdt said topic that were covered during the workshop range from physical health, financial planning and life after retirement.

She added the workshop also focused on how one can write a will. ‘Most of our people are not informed on how to write a wills so that their assets are distributed they way they want when their no more,’ she cited.

The psychological counsellor said emphasis was put on the importance of one accepting that they are getting old and one day they will have to exit the work space and they should be at peace with that.

‘Many of us we do not plan and that is why we become anxious when it time for us to retire, if you plan it is easier to retire. When you plan you do not have to worry about anything because you know what is going to happened, so planning eliminates anxiousness,’ said Luiperdt.

One of the participate who spoke to this news agency towards the end of the workshop, Johannes Pieters said the workshop was an eye opener to him as it had taught him how important it is to plan for life after retirement.

‘I have learned that retirement is not only about the money you get after you have retired but that one should plan how you are going to live after retirement, plan your health and all the activities you will be doing. I also suggest that such workshops should be included in the induction process when one starts with their job,’ said Pieters who still has five years before retirement.

Pieters has been working at the Ministry of Works and Transport for 30 years.

Source: Namibia Press Agency