The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) arrested 33 suspects during Operation EroKu, a joint operation by the police in the Erongo and Kunene regions which ran from 22 December 2020 until 11 January 2021.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday the head of operations, deputy commissioner Joran Iita, said most of the suspects were arrested for stock theft and poaching involving small stock and wildlife.

Twenty-two dockets were opened for stock theft and wildlife crimes. During the operation NamPol also confiscated 44 parcels of cannabis and fined 40 motorists for violation of traffic laws.

Three people were fined for violation of COVID-19 measures, while three were charged for violation of the Liquor Act.

Twenty-two cases of human-wildlife conflict were also attended to and resolved during the operation.

“Overall the inhabitants of the two regions who stay in remote areas were very happy with the presence of the Namibian Police in those areas. The operation is conducted every year and this was the third year it took place. This time around officials from the Ministry of Environment,

Forestry and Tourism and Save of the Rhino Trust were also involved,” Iita said.

He noted that one of the challenges encountered during the operation was communication as some of the remote areas have little to no network coverage.

Meanwhile, cases of stock theft in the Kunene Region doubled last year in comparison to 2019.

NamPol’s spokesperson for Kunene, Inspector Vehangaiza Ruiter told Nampa in a recent interview 253 cases of stock theft were reported in the region during 2020 compared to 100 cases reported in 2019.

October had the highest number of stock thefts, especially in the Opuwo and Outjo areas.

Ruiter said stock theft is the most highly reported crime in the Kunene Region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency