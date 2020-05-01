Thousands of households to receive food in Omaheke

A total of 29 919 vulnerable household in Omaheke Region will receive food from the regional council as part of the

COVID-19 food relief programme.

A media statement from Omaheke Regional Council availed to Nampa on Thursday said, the food will be distributed to both rural and urban households that have been partially or completely lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as previous drought food relief beneficiaries.

The distribution is done in two phases. Phase one which ran from 27 April to 29 April 2020 has been completed and was targeted at 16 439 households in Gobabis informal settlements, settlements of Aminuis, Epukiro and Tallismanus as well as rural growth points and farms.

According to the statement, the remaining 10 480 households in remote villages and farms will receive their food during the second phase of distribution which will allegedly start immediately after the first phase.

The food parcels include one 12.5 kilogram bag of maize meal, a bottle of cooking oil and four tins of fish.

The food was allocated to the Omaheke Regional Council by the Office of the Prime Minister as a continuation of the drought relief food programme,

which has now been converted into COVID-19 food relief programme.

Source: Namibia Press Agency