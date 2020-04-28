Three allegedly commit suicide over the weekend

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope on Friday in Khomasdal in the Khomas Region.

A police weekend crime report issued on Monday by the Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased has been identified as Lazarus Nghiwilepo Kambwale.

The report said the incident happened at about 00h19 along Kroon Road in Khomasdal.

‘It is alleged that the deceased left a suicide note,’ it adds.

The report said on Saturday a 52-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope unto a tree at Okangwati in the Kunene Region.

It said the deceased was identified as Katjimba Tjingee and the incident happened around 10h00 at Okauua Village, Otengwa area, no suicide note was found.

Meanwhile at about 19h45 at Onkwishi village in the Omusati Region it is alleged that a 27-year-old man shot himself with a 303 rifle in the forehead in his sleeping room and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Timoteus Sheehama Kuumeketu Gerhard and no suicide note was found.

The report said all deceased persons next of kin were informed.

Further the report said five people between the age of 16 and 52 were arrested in the Khomas and Erongo Regions for possessing or dealing in drugs such as crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and cannabis with a combined value of

N$3 020-00.

Police investigations continue in all matters.

Source: Namibia Press Agency