Three arrested for court break-in

Three suspects aged 30, 40 and 50 were arrested in connection with the alleged breaking in to the Katutura Magistrate’s Court between Thursday and Saturday.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Sunday, said it was discovered around 07h30 Friday when employees at the court reported for duty that unknown suspects had entered the premises by climbing over the wall and damaging a glass door through which they gained access into the building.

The suspects reportedly broke into seven offices where they stole laptops including of a magistrate and a public prosecutor as well as a computer monitor and CPU.

“The suspects used chairs in the building to climb on and break windows of offices in order to gain access,” the report said.

The police commenced an investigation following the suspected incidents on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday night spotted a suspect inside the premises and also informed their colleagues who were conducting a crime prevention operation around the city led by NamPol’s Inspector General, Sebastian Ndeitunga.

According to the report, officers pursued and circled the surrounding of the court to ensure that the suspect does not escape until the early hours of Sunday morning, when he tried to flee from the court building. Warning shots were fired to stop him from fleeing but he allegedly persisted and later was shot and wounded.

The suspect, who is currently admitted in the Katutura State Hospital, was allegedly found in possession of two stolen laptops. His arrest led to the arrest of the alleged second accomplice.

Two laptops were found in possession of the third suspect who allegedly bought the laptops from the other two suspects.

“Further to the progress of police investigation, two other court laptops were recovered en route to Oshikango Sunday morning. Thus far, six laptops are recovered,” added the report.

The suspects are set to appear in court on Tuesday while police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency