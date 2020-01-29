Three arrested for stock theft at Mariental

Three men aged between 21 and 28 were on Tuesday arrested for alleged stock theft at Farm Kolenso in the Mariental district in Hardap region.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Wednesday the incident happened at Farm Kolenso owned by 80-year-old Friedrich Klein on Monday.

It is alleged that the three suspects went into the complainant's camp gathered the sheep put them into the kraal and removed four sheep and drove up to a certain place and slaughtered it and took the meat, but left some meat halfway, Hauwanga said.

The slaughtered stocks were two meat master rams and two meat master ewes valued at N.dollars 880. The meat was recovered.

The three suspects are set to appear in court at Mariental on Wednesday or Thursday.

In an unrelated incident in Mariental a man, age unknown was arrested for driving a motor vehicle under the influence and without a driver's license.

Hauwanga said the incident occurred at about 188 in Takarania Informal Settlement.

It is alleged the suspect drove a red Hyundai sedan with a Windhoek registration number while under the influence of alcohol at Takarani and without a driver's license and spin upon the surface of the road, Hauwanga said.

The suspect is set to appear at the Mariental Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency