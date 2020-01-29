Three candidates register for Opuwo Urban Constituency by-election

Only three candidates have been registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia to partake in Opuwo Rural constituency by-election set for 09 March.

ECN returning officer for Opuwo rural constituency, Mike Nganjone, confirmed to Nampa that only the Popular Democratic Movement, Swapo party and National Unity Democratic Organisation that has shown interested and registered their candidates for the upcoming Opuwo rural constituency by-election on the final day of submission of candidates for political parties.

The deadline for the Independent Candidate nomination was on Monday and we haven't received any nominee so this is the final list of contestants for this election, he said.

Stein Katupa will be representing the Swapo party, while PDM has chosen Uaurikua Kakuva as their candidate for the by-election. Nudo will be represented by Kapukatua Kuvare at the polls.

Nganjone further directed his gratitude to all nominated candidates for ad hearing to ECN policies and registering without interreferences.

By early next month, we will start with finalization and certification of voters register preparation, certification and publication of voters register, he said.

The Opuwo rural constituency by-election is necessitated by the resignation of former PDM councillor, Kazeongere Tjeundo who was vying for a position in the National Assembly for last years Presidential and National Assembly Election. The resignation followed a directive by the Electoral Commission of Namibia issued last year directing all political parties to comply with Article 47 of the Constitution which prohibits politicians to stand as candidates for the National Assembly elections while holding on to their positions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency