Three cases opened, seven suspects arrested for wildlife crimes

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) wildlife crime statistics indicate that three new cases of wildlife crime were opened and seven suspects arrested from 29 March 2021 to 06 April 2021.

Statistics availed to Nampa on Thursday indicate that six suspects were arrested for rhino poaching, including cases of conspiracy of rhino poaching. One suspect was arrested for alleged elephant poaching and trafficking.

One rhino carcass and two elephant tusks were recovered during the period under review, while two firearms were seized.

“For all the cases registered, the arrests or seizures were made by a combination of law enforcement agencies - Namibian Police Force, MEFT rangers, Namibian Defence Force, Blue Rhino Task Team and Anti-Poaching Units. Cases are only reported after suspects have appeared before court,” MEFT said.

