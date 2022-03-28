Three die from suspected food poisoning at Mateke village

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East Region is investigating a case in which three family members - a pensioner and her two sons - died as a result of suspected food poisoning at Mateke village.

NamPol's Crime Investigations Coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, said in a police report on Saturday that it is alleged the three family members might have consumed a traditional brew known as Ipwera, that could have contained poison.

According to the police report, two of the victims were found dead in their rooms on Wednesday and Thursday morning, while the third victim died while being transported to the Rundu State Hospital on Friday.

The three family members were all found by their sister, who reported the incident to the police.

It is alleged that the mother was complaining of chest pains the day before and was found dead by her daughter on Wednesday, who was allegedly trying to check on her.

According to Kanyetu, the two brother were also found dead by the sister after also complaining of chest pains.

Kanyetu added that post mortems will be conducted on the three bodies to provide further clarity on the cause of the deaths.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency