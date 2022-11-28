Three escape from police custody at Henties Bay

Three male inmates allegedly escaped from the Henties Bay Police holding cells in the early hours of Sunday.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) weekend crime report availed to Nampa on Monday, indicated that the inmates allegedly used unknown objects to cut open the ceiling of the holding cells at the Henties Bay Police Station.

The three inmates, aged between 22 and 26 years old, were in custody on various charges, including dealing in drugs, housebreaking and theft, as well as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“It is suspected that they might have escaped around 00h30. Any person with information on their whereabouts should contact the nearest police station,” the NamPol report said.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency