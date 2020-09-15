Three men attacked by leopard on farm near Usakos

Three men sustained minor to serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a leopard on Monday at Farm Goabeb near Usakos in the Erongo Region.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda said the leopard initially attacked a herder who had attempted to rescue a goat from being attacked by the same leopard. He then called two other men for assistance and they too were attacked by the predator.

The victims, identified as Esegiel Pitifo, 48, Frans Garub, 39, and Enricko Garoeb, 40, were admitted at the Usakos State Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

“The ministry has sent staff members to investigate the incident further and are tracking the leopard, which has two cubs. The ministry is considering to capture and translocate the leopards to an area where they are less likely to cause problems,” he said.

Muyunda noted that as per the revised policy, injuries sustained with no loss of body part is paid at N.dollars 10 000, while loss of body part at N.dollars 30 000 and disability at N.dollars 50 000.

“The ministry regrets the incident and fully sympathises with victims. We wish to appeal to members of the public to be cautious and avoid approaching dangerous predators in such a manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry on 06 September 2020 put down an elephant that was causing problems and threatening the lives of community members of Ourundu-uozombara village in the Kunene Region.

Muyunda said on 28 September 2020 the elephant came in close proximity to a community homestead and was shot and injured by one of the residents.

“The injured elephant was increasingly becoming a danger to the community because of its aggression, hence, the ministry dispatched officials to investigate the matter before putting it down,” he explained.

He further indicated that the meat was distributed to the villagers and the tusks are kept safe at the ministry’s regional office in Opuwo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency