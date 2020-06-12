Three men escaped death after the cars they were travelling in were involved in a serious accident on Wednesday night in Rundu.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu told Nampa yesterday the accident happened on the Rundu- Nkurenkuru road at around 19h00.

It is alleged that the driver of a black station wagon was driving from the west to the eastern direction and overtook three vehicles consecutively and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Passo, Kanyetu described.

He said the black station wagon hit another vehicle, a Nissan Tiida, causing slight damage to the vehicle, however, the station wagon and Passo were seriously damaged.

Kanyetu said the 35-year-old driver of the station wagon is in a stable condition, while the driver of the Toyota Passo, 38 year of age, is in critical condition and they are both admitted in the Rundu State Hospital.

Source: Namibia Press Agency