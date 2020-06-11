Three men survive serious accident on Rundu-Nkurenkuru road

Three men escaped death after the cars they were travelling in were involved in a serious accident on Wednesday night in Rundu.

Namibian Police Force’ s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu told Nampa on Thursday that the accident happened on the Rundu- Nkurenkuru road at around 19h00 on Wednesday.

‘It is alleged that the driver of the motor vehicle with a registration number N2556RU, a black station wagon was driving from the west to the eastern direction and overtook three-vehicle consecutively and collided head-on coalition with the on-coming vehicle, a Toyota Passo,” said Kanyetu.

Kanyetu said the black station wagon also hit another vehicle, a Nissan Tiida, causing slight damage to the vehicle. However, the station wagon and the Toyota Passo were seriously damaged.

He said the driver of the station wagon Lucas Rufino, 35 years-old, is in a stable condition, while the driver of the Toyota Passo, which is silver in colour with the registration of N12089RU, Lukas Mulyata, 38 years-old is in critical condition and they were both admitted in the Rundu State Hospital.

The crime investigations coordinator said the passenger who was in the station wagon, Petrus Rufino, 18 years-old, a resident of Matende village was also admitted in the hospital, however, he is in a stable condition.

Kanyetu said a case of reckless and negligent driving was opened and investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency