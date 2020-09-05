Three minors laid to rest at Sarusungu

Three minors who suffocated a fortnight ago at Rundu’s Kehemu location after they accidentally locked themselves in a stationary vehicle were on Friday laid to rest.

Two-year-olds Gideon Shammah Katewa and Shirunda Mukunda, as well as three-year-old Engelbertha Makanga, were laid to rest at the Sarusungu Cemetery.

The three minors allegedly went to play at the neighbour’s house, where they accidentally locked themselves inside a vehicle, leading to them suffocating.

The incident happened on 26 August 2020 while one of the deceased minors’ parents was at work and they were left with their grandmother at home.

According to a police report, the doors of the vehicle could not open and as a result.

The unresponsive children were spotted inside the vehicle by somebody from the house and with the help of community members, were taken to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival.

Source: Namibia Press Agency