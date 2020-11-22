Three polling officials of the Electoral Commission of Namibia at Otjiwarongo were dismissed

Three polling officials of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) at Otjiwarongo were dismissed yesterday after they allegedly campaigned for the Swapo Party while on duty at the ECN training centre at the town.

The ECN returning officer for the Otjiwarongo Constituency, Elifas Ndipulaye, in an interview with Nampa today said they had dismissed the two women aged 27 and 28 years and a 31-year-old man, whom he later forgave and reinstated.

“They had really committed a serious offence against the ECN,” said Ndipulaye.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 14h00 on Saturday, when a convoy of Swapo vehicles was passing the Swanevelder Community Hall which is being used by the ECN as a training centre.

He said as the convoy passed through in Dr Libertine Amathila Street, the three officials also allegedly started jumping up and down shouting ‘Viva Swapo, viva’, while they were still on duty inside at the training centre.

“At that time the hall was still full of other polling officials,” said Ndipulaye, adding that he called the three officials and asked them what they were doing.

They reportedly told him that they were sorry as they knew that campaigning for a party or wearing any political party colour while being an ECN official was prohibited.

