Three suicides recorded over the weekend

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Khorixas in the Kunene Region have opened an inquest into the death of a 15-year-old boy who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree with a belt on Friday.

NamPol weekend crime report on Sunday indicated that the incident occurred at farm Dagbreek Post 1 and the deceased was identified as Augustinus Mandanda.

According to the report, Mandanda’s body was found by his elder brother around 16h00 on Friday.

“It is alleged that the deceased took goats to the field for grazing but only the goats returned home. No foul play was observed and no suicide note was left behind,” it said.

In a separate incident at Katenture village in the Kavango East Region, it is alleged that a man identified as Batista Kahandja died after he hanged himself on a tree on Friday.

“The deceased was last seen when he left the house on Friday morning, and his lifeless body was found hanging on the tree with a rope around his neck later that day. No suicide note found and no foul play is suspected,” adds the report.

At Ondjondjo village in the Oshana Region, a 37-year-old man identified as Abisai Hiwanifilwa Ihalwa on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by hanging.

The body of Ihalwa who was a member of the Namibian Defense Force was found hanging under a tree by community members who went to fetch wood in the surrounding area and they alerted the police. “The deceased was on sick leave before his death and no suicide note was left behind,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the police at Eenhana on Sunday morning arrested a 19-year-old Angolan woman after she allegedly cut a deep wound into a 27-year-old woman’s head following an argument between the two.

The incident happened on Saturday around 00h35 at the Ekolola residential area and police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

“The victim is in a stable condition,” said the report.

All deceased persons next of kin are aware of their deaths and police investigations into all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency