Three-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy died after sleeping

A three-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy died after their uncle allegedly suffocated them in the mattress they were sleeping on at Ariamsvlei in the ||Kharas Region between Tuesday night and yesterday morning.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa today the toddlers have been identified as Merlize Kooper and Xavier Christiaan.

It is alleged that the 51-year-old suspect, the uncle, folded the mattress on which the toddlers were sleeping around them and sat on it and as a result, the toddlers passed on, said Mubebo.

The next of kin of the children have been informed.

The suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency