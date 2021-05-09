Tigers wins big in round three of MTC premier netball league games

Tigers Netball Club (NC) were victories in the MTC netball premier league round three games played at Keetmanshoop on Saturday.

Tigers NC won their first game 61- 28, which they played against the Golden girls NC from the Omaheke Region.

In their second game played against United 12 of the ||Kharas Region, Tigers won 60-25.

The games were played at the J Stephanus Stadium on Saturday.

Namibia Correctional Service NC from Khomas Region beat United 12 by a 64-16 margin.

There are 12 teams drawn from 14 regions participating in the inaugural of the netball league.

The 2021 MTC netball premier league games were launched on 29 April this year and MTC, as sponsor, has indicated plans to make the league an annual event.

Source: Namibia Press Agency