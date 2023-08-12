Tinubu restates commitment to enhance operational capability, welfare of security agencies

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, said his administration would make adequate provision for the enhancement of the operational capabilities of security and law enforcement agencies.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance at the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The Nigerian leader also assured of the commitment of his administration towards improving welfare of personnel in its renewed drive to address security and related concerns across the country.

“This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.

“Simultaneously, we are enhancing our intelligence systems and information sharing at both the national and international levels.”

Tinubu said government acknowledges that addressing security challenges necessitates cooperative endeavours with other countries.

“Hence, we are establishing alliances to adeptly tackle transnational threats. Furthermore, we are executing all encompassing social programmes and economic development projects aimed at fostering inclusiveness, social unity, and economic prospects for everyone,” the President added.

While commending the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their efforts, the President said “our moral duty now is to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security organizations in intensifying their bids to improve public safety.

“We must do the best within our capacity to ensure there is an improvement in the security of lives, properties, and investments of our people and foreign investors.”

President Tinubu urged members of the Force to always hold fast to the core virtues of our Police Force; integrity, honesty, and compassion.

“We must treat all citizens fairly and uphold their human rights, regardless of background. Our actions must exemplify the highest ethical standards as we safeguard the rule of law. Together, we embody the principles that define a trusted and responsible Police Force.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the graduands to fit into the agenda of the present administration.

He noted that “with the quality of training that you have received over the five years in the Academy, I believe you are adequately prepared to serve this country.

“May you all embark on this journey with courage and determination, knowing that the nation needs your patriotic services. Stay vigilant, stay united, and stay focused to the ideals that make our Police Force an example of honour and integrity.”

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, thanked the Federal Government for its unwavering support to the institution.

He noted that the successful graduation of the 169 cadets was a testament to the present administration’s commitment to infrastructure and manpower development in the Force.

The high point of the event was the presentation of a sword and prizes to the best graduating cadets, the symbolic piping and commissioning of the cadets by the President who was the Special Guest of Honour.

Dignitaries present at the event include Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State; Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, some members of the National Assembly; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mr Solomon Arase; Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria