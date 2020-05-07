Tippy tap target in Windhoek’s informal settlements exceeded

The “Windhoek 2020 Tippy Tap Challenge aimed at building 2020 taps, in the Informal settlements in Goreangab, Otjomuise, Havana and Ongulumbashe in Windhoek

In a press statement availed to Nampa, the project coordinator of Living Permaculture project, Ina Wilke said that washing hands with soap has been the most important advice to stay safe from COVID-19.

“A tippy tap is therefore a good solution for living situations without running water, she said.”

Wilke said that the Windhoek Tippy Tap Challenge wants to set up 2020 of these ingenious devices in Windhoek’s informal settlements by 20 May 2020, but has so far managed to build 2298 washing devices.

She said that a tippy tap is a container that hangs on a frame and is connected with a string to a pedal on the ground, and when pushing the pedal with your foot, the container tips and water runs.

“You can now wash your hands without touching a tap,” she adds.

Wilke notes that 28 producers from the informal settlements built the tippy tap in their neighbourhoods, with mainly recycled material and over two weeks 700 of them have been already built.

This initiative is part of the Living Permaculture project which supports innovative design and develops solutions for everyday living in informal settlements.

The Living Permaculture project is the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self sufficient. This project started 2017 and will run until March 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency