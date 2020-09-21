Toddler burns to death in Omaheke

A one-year-old boy burned to death at a family homestead at Otjongombe, Aminuis reserve in the Gobabis district on Friday around 16h00.

According to a police report availed to Nampa on Monday, the boy, identified as Kauarive Komomungondo, at the time of the incident was left in the care of his grandparents by his mother who had gone to Onderombapa.

Later in the day, the grandparents were asleep in their house and the toddler was outside playing. It is further alleged that the boy went into his mother’s house located in the same yard as that of his grandparents, where he allegedly might have played with matches and the house caught fire.

According to the report, the burning house was seen by two men passing by who then informed the grandparents of the deceased.

“They could not enter the house as the fire was too strong. They further tried to extinguish the fire until they ran out of water,” said the report.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency