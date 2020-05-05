Toddler dies at Bunya

A two year old baby girl died at Bunya village in the Kavango West Region after her 21 year old brother bumped her whilst trying to park the car in their homestead.

Namibian Police Regional Commander Commissioner Joseph Abel told Nampa on Tuesday the incident happened last Saturday at around 19h00.

Abel said the brother took the parents car without their consent and drove it without having a license.

It is alleged he said that the baby ran in front of the car as the brother was in the process to park the car.

The brother has not been arrested yet but investigations into the matter continue and the next of kin of the baby have been informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency