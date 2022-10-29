Toddler dies in accident at Okakarara

A two-year-old boy died instantly on Thursday when a vehicle reversed over him at Okakarara.

Namibian Police Force Detective, Chief Inspector Moses Snewe of the Otjozondjupa Region, on Friday told Nampa the incident occurred in the yard of a residence in the Okakango location around 16h00.

“The deceased was identified by his parents as Mbangoye Tjizu,” said Snewe.

A culpable homicide docket was opened at the Okakarara Police Station against the 56-year-old man who was allegedly driving the vehicle, said Snewe.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency