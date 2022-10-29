Toddler dies in accident at Okakarara
A two-year-old boy died instantly on Thursday when a vehicle reversed over him at Okakarara.
Namibian Police Force Detective, Chief Inspector Moses Snewe of the Otjozondjupa Region, on Friday told Nampa the incident occurred in the yard of a residence in the Okakango location around 16h00.
“The deceased was identified by his parents as Mbangoye Tjizu,” said Snewe.
A culpable homicide docket was opened at the Okakarara Police Station against the 56-year-old man who was allegedly driving the vehicle, said Snewe.
Police investigations into the matter continue.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency