Toddler dies in burning flat

A three-year-old child died after the flat he and his 29-year-old father were sleeping in caught fire on Wednesday morning.

A crime report issued by Namibian Police Erongo Region crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikiuyu, said the incident which took place in Swakopmund’s Mondesa residential area was noticed by police officers who were passing by.

“The officers heard someone screaming inside and tried to break down the door which was locked from inside but could not succeed. They then collected a hosepipe and sprayed water into the flat through the window before the Municipal Fire Brigade also arrived at the scene,” the report stated.

The victims were then rescued, however the toddler identified as Blessing Renzo Gariseb was declared dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Swakopmund mortuary for further handling and his next of kin have been informed.

The survivor was transported to Swakopmund State Hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of fire has not yet been established.

In an unrelated incident, four men survived a freak accident when the truck they were travelling in towards Walvis Bay from Swakopmund lost control and overturned onto the seashore.

The truck which belongs to Build It was carrying timber and bags of cement for delivery when the right side tie end rod broke.

The driver of the vehicle, a 72-year-old man sustained chest pain while the three passengers sustained minor injuries.

The value of the goods has not yet been determined.

Investigations in the two matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency