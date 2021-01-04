Toddler drowns in Omusati Region

A one-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a pond at Oshikulufitu village in the Omusati Region on Friday.

According to the weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday, the incident occurred around 06h00, when the toddler left the house unnoticed .

In an unrelated matter, a 49-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Otjimbingwe on Saturday.

According to the report, the man identified as Christian Gaubeb had an argument with his girlfriend and she asked him to move out of the house.

He however allegedly refused to do so and the police were called.

Gaubeb was later found hanging in front of the house.

His next of kin have been informed.

The police further reported that two boys aged 16 and 19 were arrested on charges of murder at Swakopmund after they allegedly stabbed someone to death. It is alleged that the deceased, identified as Brenden Naibab, showed up at the suspects’ house uninvited and they started fighting. Naibab was stabbed in the chest and died on the spot.

The incident occurred between midnight and 01h00 on Saturday in the DRC informal settlement.

In addition, a 43-year-old man was arrested for murder after he allegedly stabbed and killed 22-year-old David Kandudulu at Ompugulu village in the Onayena area on Saturday.

It is alleged that Kandudulu and the suspect had been fighting when Kandudulu was stabbed in the chest. He died on the scene.

Kandudulu’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency