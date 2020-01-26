Top drivers and riders rewarded for their hard work

The Namibia Motorsport Federation (NMSF) in conjunction with the Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) recognised its athletes for their hard work throughout the 2019 season at an award ceremony held in the capital on Saturday.

The WMC hander over 36 trophies to its riders while 92 individuals from different motorsports clubs in the country received trophies from NMSF for their exceptional work throughout the 2019 motorsport season.

NMSF president Daniel Tjongarero said during the awards ceremony that the last two year was good for motorsports in Namibia as only three accidents were recorded.

In 2019 we held four training seminars as part of NMSF councils' ways of empowering its people, we are also proud to say that the safety rules that are in place is working well due to the amount of accidents that were recorded over the past two years in motorsports, he said.

Tjongarero added that this year the NMFS will embark on a grassroot motorsports development throughout the different regions in Namibian.

We managed to get two karts from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) which we are now going to use when we visit the different schools as well as shopping malls in the different town to introduce young people to Karting as part of motorsports development, Tjongarero said.

At the same occasion WMC chairperson Richard Slamet said 2019 was a great year for the WMC because most of their driver's hard work during the season was recognised at the NMSF awards as they stood a chance to collect more trophies then other club members.

NMSF awards went to:

Circuit

Class B: Allan Martin, Zachary Martin and Michel Rust.

Class D: Richard Slamet Jnr and Michael Strydom.

Class E: Jaco Nel, Clive Strydom and Charlton Morkel.

. Class F: Gareth Fourie, Matthew Strydom and Andre Havenga

The overall circuit class A, B and C winner was Allan Martin while Gareth Fourie was the overall winner in the D, E and F class.

Karting

Maxterino: Jadyn van Zyl, Jaydrique Rhodes, Michael Fourie

.Junior Max: Guido Bidoli, Christiaan Liebenberg Jnr and Lo-Andre Bruwer.

Senior max: Ivan Vorster, and Gerhard Breed.

Master: Jorg Goldbeck and Gereth Fourie

Dirt ovals (4 cylinder/8 valves): Jaco Coetzer, Terence Knowles and Eugene Swart.

Dirt ovals (4 cylinder/16 valves): Frank Borruso, Shaeen Emamdien and Shaquille Emamdien.

Dirt ovals (6 and 8 cylinders): Richard Owen, Michael Behnke and Vernom Knowles.

Dirt ovals quads: Mario Theron, Brandon Botelho and Michael Behnke.

Drags

Class C Cars: Verno Knowles and Zachary Martin.

Class F Cars: Keith Hammerslag, Deon Diergaardt and Terence Knowles

Drags bandit champion cars: Michael van Zyl

Class A Bikes: McAllen Husselmann, Nadeem Husselmann and Ruben Husselmann

Class B Bikes: Ruben Husselmann, Nadeem Husslemann and Faghre Husselmann

Drags bandit champion bikes: Nadeem Husslemann

Rally

Overall drivers: Jaco Redelinhuys, Allan Martin and Pieter Greeff

Overall navigator: Dries Booysen, Riaan van der Westhuizen and Rene van Wyk

Class S4 drivers: Allan Martin, Wilro Dippenaar and Jaco Redelinghuys

Class S4 navigators: Riaan van der Westhuizen, Dries Booysen and Tinus Malan

Class S3 drivers: Jaco Redelinhuys and Zachary Martin

Class S3 navigator: Dries Booysen

Class S2 drivers: Handre Myburgh, Jan Everson and Tinus Malan

Class S2 navigator: Fanie Bothas

Class S1 drivers: Pieter Greeff, Etienne van der Heever and Welmie Kuhn

Class S1 navigators: Willem van Wyk, Rene van Wyk and Michael Strydom

MX1: Mark Sternagel, Bjorn Bierbrauer and Jaco Loots

MX2: Arno Engels, Stephan Maischatz and Sigi Pack

MX125: Herbert de Klerk, Geena Sadlowski and Liam Gilchrist

MX Lites: Mark Lowings, Anton Myburgh and Dylan Hillficker

MX65: Andre Barnard

MX50: Dylan Coetzer, Divan du Plessis and Jan Willem Bronkhorst

Men's Quads: JL Opperman

Ladies Quads: Maike Bochert and Celene Adams

Source: Namibia Press Agency