Top Score football tournament starts in Gobabis

The first edition of the Top Score Seven-a-Side Otjiuana football competition kicked off at Ben van der Walt Sports Field in Gobabis on Thursday.

One of the competition organisers, Ludwig Nunuheb told Nampa on Thursday the event is primarily aimed at giving an opportunity for football players to go back to the pitch after COVID-19 restrictions.

“No football activities have been running for a couple of months in the country, our players went through a lot of emotional strains. They were down and this tourney will help to restore them back with the hope that football will commence,” said Nunuheb.

Nunuheb added that an amount of N.dollars 60 000 will be spent in this tournament.

“We have 38 teams participating in the tourney and the final winner will walk away with N.dollars 10 000 plus a trophy and gold medals,” he said.

The organiser added that the runners up will pocket N.dollars 5 000 plus silver medals whereas the two semi-finalists will take home N.dollars 3 000 each.

The competition is expected to end on Sunday.

