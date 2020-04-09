Tora Conservancy management engages community on COVID-19

The Tora Communal Conservancy management in Kunene South engaged the community members in the conservancy area to sensitise about the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID) – 19 on Tuesday.

Speaking to Nampa on Wensday, the chairperson of the conservancy management committee, Tommy Adams said that about hundred houses were visited and most of the inhabitants were pleased by the government decided to put the country of lockdown.

The conservancy has about 20 farms in its jurisdiction.

“We have taken the call of the President seriously and engage our people by visiting them at their houses in the conservancy area. We engaged them on measures put in place to fight the virus. We also took the time to educate the young children that have now returned to the farms after the outbreak,” he said

He added most of the inhabitants now have a clear understanding of the outbreak since it was reported and most of the are practising measure that has been put in place.

Most of the community members of the conservancy have built homemade structures in a form of taps or standpipe for regular washing of hands.

“Some of them were saying that it is not about what the government can always for its people but also about respecting the government. The income in the conservancy is mostly for joint-venture partnerships, ranging from lodges, campsite as well as heritage sites,” he said.

He added that the outbreak has negatively affected the tourism industry which inhabitants are usually making a living from.

The visit to individual houses was to assess whether the inhabitants on the ground are adhering to the call of the President.

Source: Namibia Press Agency