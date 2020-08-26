Tourism Pohamba Shifeta has announced

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism PohambaShifeta has announced that Namibia’s borders will open for international tourists on 01 September 2020.

Speaking at a media briefing here yesterday, Shifeta said tourists will only be allowed into the country via the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

He said the entry requirements include negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results not older than 72 hours.

Visitors will also complete an epidemiological questionnaire to be submitted along with their full travel itinerary to health staff at the airport.

He said local tourism industry service providers, which include all tourism and hospitality establishments, must also observe the general health and safety protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Social Services

Source: Namibia Press Agency