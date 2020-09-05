Trade ministry rolls out phase two of COVID-19 Start-Up grant

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development on Friday rolled out phase 2 of the COVID-19 grants for start-up businesses who have been hard hit by the pandemic since April 2020.

The COVID-19 Start-Up Grant of N. dollars 7.5 million, will help small businesses meeting the specified criteria to receive a direct supplement to pay wages, fixed costs, and offset decline in revenue during and after the lockdown.

The project, which is a collaboration of the ministry with the German government, will provide up to N. dollars 15 000 to 500 of the most vulnerable start-up businesses.

In a presentation during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 media update, Erongo Regional Head at the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Dr Helvi Petrus, said that the first round of the grant attracted more than 860 applications.

“Out of 869 applications in April, 81 were from Erongo. The grant benefitted 200 applicants countrywide, with 16 being from the Erongo Region,” Petrus noted.

She urged all registered start-up businesses in the Erongo Region, especially women in the hospitality, tourism and arts and culture industries to apply for this grant.

“For one to qualify for this grant, the business must have been in operation for less than five years, must have a business account and not a personal account.”

Applications forms and further information are available at all the ministry’s office across the country.

Online applications have been open since 03 September and will close on 16 Septembers, after which an independent committee comprising of Start-Up Namibia, stakeholders and partners will assess the grant applications and 500 applicants will then be awarded the grants, on a competitive basis.

The once-off payment will then be paid to the successful applicants by the end of October 2020, according to Petrus.

Source: Namibia Press Agency