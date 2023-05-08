Traditional ruler commends Runsewe on cultural promotion

Oba Francis Agbede, Okowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom in Ondo, has commended Segun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on his developmental strides in the culture and tourism sectors of Nigeria.

Agbede, in a statement on Monday, said Runsewe had shown seriousness in handling everything that has to do with culture in Nigeria.

He also commended Runsewe in his efforts to combat the ills and social-vices bedeviling the society, and appreciated Runsewe’s collaboration efforts with other governmental organisations to develop the culture sector of the country.

He enjoined all the stakeholders in the culture and tourism industry to put heads together to move the industry to higher and better level.

“Runsewe’s effort in empowering Nigerian youths in converting waste to wealth is also commendable, this has helped to create employment especially for the youths,” he said.

Agbede took time out to pray for Runsewe, for God to strengthen him in all his efforts to make culture the new oil of Nigeria.

In his response, Runsewe thanked the traditional ruler for paying him a visit, and told him of his intention to see that every traditional ruler carves out a place within the palace where works of arts and crafts will be displayed for visitors especially foreigners.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria