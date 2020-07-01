Training on land resettlement programme starts at Otjiwarongo

Eight regional governors who were appointed during this year to their political positions are receiving a two-day training workshop at Otjiwarongo on government land resettlement programmes and policies.

All 14 governors in their respective regions are chairpersons of their regional land resettlement committee due to the virtue of their positions.

The regional governors in attendance at the workshop are James Uerikua of Otjozondjupa, Elia Irimari of Oshana, Ohangwena’s Walde Ndevashiya, Kavango East Region Governor, Bonifatius Wakudumo, Penda ya Ndakolo of Oshikoto, Omaheke’s Pijoo Nganate, Hardap Region’s Alletha Fredericks and Salamon April of the //Kharas Region.

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein on Wednesday morning officially opened the training workshop for the governors.

Schlettwein said the workshop organised by his ministry is aimed at capacitating, equipping and training the regional governors who were in April this year appointed to their positions.

“The idea is to empower you with accurate information and skills so that while carrying out your duties as land resettlement chairpersons, you can perform effectively, fairly and honestly in a transparent manner,” he said.

Schlettwein further added that since the governors in their respective regions are chairpersons of their regional land resettlement committees which allocates farming units on government acquired farming units, the committee should be chaired to execute its mandate with high integrity.

The minister said the government land resettlement committee chairpersons are also in general expected to provide solutions to some challenges faced by their regional resettlement committees when discussing applications of resettlement purposes.

Schlettwein said members of all regional resettlement committees are appointed to serve on the committees for a period of three years.

Other ordinary newly appointed members of these regional land resettlement committees from traditional authorities and government offices are also attending it here.

The training is being facilitated by various directors who are specialists in government policies and land resettlement programmes.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Percy Misika is also present.

Source: Namibia Press Agency