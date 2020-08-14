Training starts at Omaheke incubation hub

The Omaheke incubation hub, under the office of Regional Governor Pijoo Nganate, on Thursday offered its first training focusing on meat processing to about 40 participants.

The training comprised a theoretical session where participants were informed of health and safety matters pertaining to meat processing before moving on to the practical session, which was conducted at the BH abattoir in Gobabis. Topics covered included the different mechanical processes involved in processing fresh meat, including cutting, grinding, mixing, packaging, as well as value addition.

The incubation hub was founded by the office of the governor to incubate business ideas and to provide training to trainees to help them start their own businesses through various support programmes.

Concluding the training, Nganate urged the participants to put the knowledge they have acquired to use and he further encouraged them to come back and asked for further training if needed.

“This was just one of the forms of training and we have also realised that it is not enough. But it gives you at least an interest and if you take part in our next session, which will be on leather works, maybe you will develop another interest,” said the governor.

He went on to say he wants to see the youth establish and grow businesses through the opportunity presented by the incubation hub, adding that high unemployment, especially among the youth, is worrisome.

One of the participants, Kgomotso Pogisho in an interview with Nampa lauded the training, saying the incubation hub is a great initiative especially for the youth who in most cases have business ideas but do not know how to implement them. Pogisho said the hub provides them with knowledge and is also creating a platform for individuals to evolve as aspiring entrepreneurs.

Another participant, Alex Kondombolo shared similar sentiments, stating that with the high number of unemployed youth in the region, the training offered through the incubation hub can assist the young people in discovering other ways of making a living, especially considering the impacts of COVID-19.

