Trial in Walvis Bay businessman’s death starting in April

The trial of five (5) men who stand accused in the alleged killing of Walvis Bay businessman Hans-JAlrg MAlller in 2016, is now finally scheduled to begin in the High Court here in mid-April this year (2020).

This trial is finally set down to kick-off before High Court Judge Dinah Usiku in the Windhoek High Court located the premises of the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility on 14 April 2020.

It runs until 24 April 2020.

The date for the start of the trial was on Wednesday finally determined as per agreement reached between State Advocate Martino Olivier and the accused persons' government-funded defence lawyers of Jarmaine Muchali, Mposikeng Dube, Kalundu Kamwi and Trevor Brockerhoff in court this morning.

The commencement of this trial experienced several delays during September 2019 when an attempt by key accused- Gotlieb Panduleni- to delay the start of the proceedings for a period of 12 months was not entertained by the court at the time.

On 26 September 2020, Gotlieb, 30, through his Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Muchali brought the failed urgent application before court in which he unsuccessfully wanted presiding High Court Judge Usiku to put the start of the trial on hold for eight or 12 months because he wanted enough time to peruse the records of the State's disclosure before he could plead to the charges against him.

According to Judge Usiku, the trial has also experienced several postponements in 2018 and 2019 and Gotlieb's request to merely peruse the records of the State's disclosure was just another delaying tactic and unreasonable.

Gotlieb is charged in the matter over MAlller's death alongside 29-year-old David Tashiya; Malakia Shiweda, 28; David Shekundja, 27; and Ally Ndapuka Hinaivali, 29.

Gotlieb is accused number one in the matter and was out on bail for three other murder charges prior to the businessman's death.

Furthermore, the court also on Wednesday (today) seriously warned accused Tashiya to again apply to the Justice Ministry's Directorate of Legal Aid for another lawyer before the commencement of trial on 14 April 2020, after he terminated the services of defence lawyer Mese Tjituri in September 2019.

In the matter, the late MAlller was allegedly attacked and shot in the stomach during an armed robbery at his house in Walvis Bay between 16 and 17 June 2016, leading to his death in hospital a few days later.

The five accused are charged with counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and housebreaking with intent to rob, among other charges.

They remain in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility's trial-awaiting section since arrest, with no option to post bail.

Defence lawyers Mposikeng Dube, Kalundu Kamwi and Trevor Brockerhoff are defending accused Shiweda, Shekundja and Hinaivali.

