Trial of American murder accused put on hold due to COVID-19 fears

The continuation of the trial of two American nationals charged with murder was on Monday put on hold until Tuesday because key murder accused Marcus Kevin Tomas is suspected to have COVID-19.

Tomas and co-accused Kevin Townsend are charged with the murder of Windhoek resident André Heckmair in January 2011.

Their trial was scheduled to resume before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg Monday morning, but could not proceed because accused Tomas has allegedly been in contact with a person or persons suspected to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tomas was seen by a local private medical practitioner on 03 September 2020 as he is said to have displayed COVID-19 symptoms.

He has now been placed in self-isolation at the trial-awaiting section of the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, whose senior medical officers were also ordered by the court to confirm before court his actual health condition.

Monday’s postponement was effected as per an agreement reached by the two accused’s State-funded defence lawyers Mbanga Siyomuinji and Braam Cupido, as well as Deputy Prosecutor-General Antonia Verhoef.

Over the past few months, key accused Tomas on several occasions caused delays when he brought three unsuccessful applications for the removal of Judge Liebenberg from the case, which were all dismissed by the court.

The two American nationals each face charges of murder; robbery with aggravating circumstances; unlawful importation of a firearm into Namibia; illegal possession of a firearm; illegal possession of ammunition; and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

According to the police, the late Heckmair was found dead behind the wheel of a Land Cruiser in a cul-de-sac in the Klein Windhoek residential area on 07 January 2011.

Investigations launched by the police led them to Townsend and Tomas, and the pair was arrested on 13 January 2011.

They remain in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility until 08 September 2020, with no option to post bail.

Source: Namibia Press Agency