Tunisia foils 11 illegal immigration attempts

Tunisia has foiled 11 attempts by illegal migrants to cross the Mediterranean toward the Italian coast, National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said on Friday.

‘Tunisian naval guards managed to rescue 253 illegal migrants, including 202 migrants of different African nationalities, from sinking boats sailing to the Italian coasts,’ Jbabli said in a statement.

The rescue operations occurred late Sunday night off east-central Tunisia, he added.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, illegal immigration attempts from Tunisia to Italy have been on the rise.

XINHUA

Source: The Namibian Press Agency