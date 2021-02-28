Tura Magic women football team were on Saturday crowned champions of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women Super Cup after defeating Galz and Goals in the final.

Memory Ngonda’s solo goal in the 12th minute of the first half was all that Tura Magic needed to land their hands on the Super Cup for the first time.

Despite their defeat Galz and Goals put up a good fight Saturday afternoon at the NFA Technical Centre in Katutura.

Galz and Goals who went into the game as underdogs played a more defensive game and there was nothing that Tura Magic lethal top goal scorer of the tournament Anna Shikusho could do to add to their score sheet.

With the win Tura Magic became the second club after Khomas NamPol to put their hands on the trophy. They also walked away with prize monies of N.dollars 40 000.

Galz and Goals pocketed N.dollars 25 000 for being runners up but their players scooped most of the individual awards as their coach was named coach of the tournament while their goalkeeper Lydia Eixas was named keeper of the tournament, Asteria Angula won the best midfielder award and Amorei Swartbooi was named best young player of the tournament.

Khomas NamPol pocketed N.dollars 15 000 after they beat V-Power Angels 5-1 in the third and fourth place play-off.

Other awards that were given out on the day was for best defender which went to Lovisa Mulunga of Tura Magic while her teammate Tomalina Adams won player of the tournament and Shikusho walked away as top goal scorer with 15 goals.

Meanwhile Marisera Davids of Tura Magic was rewarded with the best team manager award and Ramblers Football Club scooped the fair play award.

The best referee award went to Asino Twanyanyukwa and best referee assistant was Olivia Amukuu.

Michael Uugwanga of Confidente newspaper scooped the best print media award while Sheefeni Nikodemus of The Namibian newspaper was the runner up.

The best audio visual award went to Castro Uulumbu of One Africa Television and Erickson Tapiso of NBC was the runner up.

In an interview with Nampa after the match Galz and Goals coach Ronnie Hoxobeb said he was happy with his players’ performance.

“My plan was to stop Tura Magic from scoring more goals against us and tactically my game plan was to concentrate more on a defensive game and I think it worked out very well,” Hoxobeb said.

Tura Magic coach Shama Gure said his team did not play according to their plan but what mattered more was lifting the long awaited trophy.

