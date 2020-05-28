Two arrested for cannabis dealing at Tsumkwe

A 35-year-old man and woman, 41, are being held at the Rooidag Gate Police Holding Cells in the Tsumkwe Constituency after they were allegedly found with the 12 parcels of cannabis in the area.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the two suspects are charged for possession and/or dealing in cannabis, prohibited drug.

“We arrested them on Wednesday afternoon after their seven seater vehicle was searched and we found 12 parcels of cannabis hidden in a bag full of Mutete, a traditional vegetable spinach there,” Mbeha said.

The parcels are estimated to carry a street value of N.dollars 40 000, she said.

It is suspected the duo travelled with the drugs from Rundu in the Kavango East Region and destined for Tsumkwe settlement.

Their vehicle was also impounded on Wednesday and is being kept at the Rooidag Gate Police Station, Mbeha said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency