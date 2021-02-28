Two men were arrested at Usakos’ Ongulumbashe residential area for allegedly causing another man’s death during a fight.

A crime report issued by the Erongo Region’s crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Sunday, stated that the two men aged 23 and 27 reportedly hit the 24-year-old victim with a stone on his head during a fight Friday night, causing him serious injuries and subsequent death.

“The deceased was taken to the Usakos State Hospital for medical treatment and was transferred to the Katutura State Hospital on Saturday morning but succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon.”

The deceased was identified as Frans Helao and his next of kin have been informed.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Usakos Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder. An additional charge of contravening curfew regulations was also added to the charges.

In a separate incident, two teenagers lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in from Swakopmund to Henties Bay on Saturday overturned at about 20h30.

It is alleged that the boys aged 15 and 17 were travelling with 11 other people including the driver in a pick-up truck when another vehicle, a Citi Golf jolted into them from behind, causing the pick-up to veer off the road and overturn.

The passengers were a football team consisting of 12 players as well as one team manager. Their driver reportedly sustained serious injuries and was unconscious, while the rest of the passengers also sustained serious to slight injuries.

The driver of the Citi Golf sustained pelvic and arm fractures while the passenger in his vehicle sustained a right leg fracture.

All the injured persons were taken to Swakopmund State hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased’s bodies were taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for post-mortems to determine the cause of death.

They have been identified as Given Geingob and Fillemon Armas and their next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency