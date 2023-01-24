Two arrested for negligent driving in Oshana

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) recorded two cases of negligent driving in the Oshana Region over the weekend.

A crime report issued by NamPol on Tuesday said a 38-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Corolla, which was driving from Okahao to Oshakati, on Saturday.

The victim sustained a head injury and is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, a 23-year-old woman from Okalevona village who was trying to cross the Ondangwa main road was struck by a car driven by a 27-year-old man. The man was driving from Omashaka location without a driver’s licence.

Her legs, arms and head were injured.

The victim was taken to the Onandjokwe hospital for treatment.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency