Two arrested for possession of wildlife products at Rundu

Two men age 33 and 39 were arrested here on Friday for being in possession of controlled wildlife products.

The Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Monday the incident happened at around 21h00.

Kanyetu said at the time of the arrest the two men were found in possession of two leopard skins and three pangolin skins.

The police, the deputy commissioner said was able to arrest the two men as it was a tip-off from members of the public.

He said the value of the wildlife products have not been determined yet as they have seen send for evaluation.

The two will appear in the Rundu Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency